ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in ING Groep by 143.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 782,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.
ING Groep Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ING opened at $14.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.60. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $14.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.
