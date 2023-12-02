ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives Market Perform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $31.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.58 and a beta of 0.83. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $113.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. Research analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $113,154.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,831.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $113,154.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,831.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $3,356,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 874,819 shares of company stock valued at $13,422,760 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 471.8% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,322,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,992,330 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,398,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,822 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,258,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,878,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,815 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

