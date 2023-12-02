IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $41.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.17, but opened at $32.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences shares last traded at $32.70, with a volume of 100,897 shares traded.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IDEAYA Biosciences

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

In other news, insider Jason Throne sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $52,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $237,517 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average of $25.89.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.