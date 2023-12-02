Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

