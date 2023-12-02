Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,191,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,802 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $54,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 6.8 %

HGV opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.02. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

