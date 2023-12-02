Hess (NYSE:HES) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,117,913 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 2,084,289 shares.The stock last traded at $142.96 and had previously closed at $139.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Get Hess alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Hess

Hess Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.74.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.