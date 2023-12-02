Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,205 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 8.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 103,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,545,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 15.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 20.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 78,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 83.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 67,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HL opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 2.08. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

HL has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $4.40 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.43.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

