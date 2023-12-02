Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA) Short Interest Update

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of HAIA stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare AI Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $669,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Healthcare AI Acquisition by 100.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $347,000. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

