Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 191.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 336,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 221,348 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 4.9 %

HASI opened at $25.39 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 66.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 415.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HASI

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.