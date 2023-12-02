Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of argenx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARGX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on argenx from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on argenx from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.43.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $453.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of -109.11 and a beta of 0.79. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $333.07 and a twelve month high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.26) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

