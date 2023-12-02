Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,079 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth about $56,494,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,877 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 279.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,772,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $44,358,000. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth about $39,348,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.52. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. Alkermes had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $380.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.18 million. Research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALKS. Evercore ISI raised Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

