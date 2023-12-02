Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 9,605 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,605 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sagefield Capital LP lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 28.3% in the first quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 364,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,624,000 after buying an additional 80,364 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 53.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 612,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after buying an additional 213,413 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 17.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 22.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 18,924 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 116.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFRD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Weatherford International from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Weatherford International Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $91.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.74. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 7.01%. Weatherford International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

