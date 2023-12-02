Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 786 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 146.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.54.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $201.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $262.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.46.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

