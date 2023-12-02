Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 7,135 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 426.5% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

