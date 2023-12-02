Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 6,741 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,741 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2,711.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 74,731 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 23.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,197,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 28.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 5,980.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHK. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $80.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.74. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $104.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.