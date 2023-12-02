Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,665 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at $263,371,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 54.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,909,000 after acquiring an additional 477,398 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,744,000 after acquiring an additional 428,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $13,291,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2,308.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 404,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after buying an additional 388,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average is $44.10. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. M.D.C.’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on M.D.C.

M.D.C. Profile

(Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.