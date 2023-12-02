Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,503 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 88.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $95.37 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.63 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.06 and its 200-day moving average is $94.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.29%.

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

