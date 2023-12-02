Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 6,460.0% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 115.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $73.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.66. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.54.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 70.13%. The company had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $189,059.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,976.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,299. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

