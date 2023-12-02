Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 15,697 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ITT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ITT by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Insider Activity at ITT

In related news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $110.23 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.82 and a 52-week high of $110.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.83.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.14%.

ITT announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

