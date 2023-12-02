Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,014 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after purchasing an additional 46,384 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,454,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,800,000 after purchasing an additional 83,660 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in HubSpot by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,641 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $141,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded HubSpot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.10.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $517.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $456.53 and its 200 day moving average is $497.83. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.74 and a 1-year high of $581.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total value of $4,305,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,670,687.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,519,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total value of $4,305,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 569,876 shares in the company, valued at $288,670,687.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,283 shares of company stock valued at $19,596,159 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

