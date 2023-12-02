Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,325 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,921,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 121.8% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,512,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,553,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,511,000 after purchasing an additional 900,367 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.71. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $58.93.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Retail sector resurgence: optimism grows for holiday momentum
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.