Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 98.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,156,000 after buying an additional 1,332,770 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 893,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,007,000 after buying an additional 275,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 91.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 837,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,416,000 after buying an additional 399,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 88.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,470,000 after buying an additional 258,400 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNDY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of monday.com from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.69.

monday.com Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $176.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.10. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $94.76 and a 1 year high of $189.15.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. monday.com had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

