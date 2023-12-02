Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000.

NYSEARCA PGF opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $16.27.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

