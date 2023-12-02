Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,730 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 71.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

NASDAQ:GT opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average is $13.38. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

