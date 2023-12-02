Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $77,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $5,176,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,401,331.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $46.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $52.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.79.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

