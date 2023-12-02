Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THO. Truist Financial upped their price target on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $104.27 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.85.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

