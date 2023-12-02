Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 329 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,916 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 610,039 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,945,000 after buying an additional 40,540 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 12,094 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,618 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,875,821 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,752,000 after buying an additional 100,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,322,000. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO opened at $71.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.11. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RIO. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.