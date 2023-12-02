Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 2,155 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,141,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $550.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.98 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 51.44% and a net margin of 9.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEN. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

