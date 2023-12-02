Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at $180,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KOF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of KOF opened at $85.64 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $64.97 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.6528 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.69%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Stories

