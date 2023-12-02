Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 3,219 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,536,000 after buying an additional 46,258 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,260,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:FLT opened at $251.63 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.08 and a 52 week high of $278.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.27.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

