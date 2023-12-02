Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,929 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Green Dot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Green Dot by 93.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Green Dot by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Green Dot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Green Dot by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $447.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $348.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.26 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Green Dot from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Green Dot from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

