Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $3,385,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,726.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $3,385,859.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,726.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG opened at $58.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.71.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.06. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 421.70%. The company had revenue of $374.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -38.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

