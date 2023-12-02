Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.19% of Service Properties Trust worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 16.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,214,000 after buying an additional 146,822 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 130,851 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 49.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SVC. HSBC assumed coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

SVC opened at $7.43 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -57.15 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -615.38%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of June 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

