Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 9,579 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,579 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of Post worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Post by 98,990.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,394,000 after buying an additional 6,102,787 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Post by 1,644.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,423,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,889 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth $79,259,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Post by 719.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 433,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Post in the 1st quarter worth $26,200,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Post

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.48 per share, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.48 per share, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,872. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $344,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,896.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POST opened at $85.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.88. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.85 and a 52-week high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POST. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

