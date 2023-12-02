Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 6,136 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,136 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Simply Good Foods worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,541,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 762,500 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,136,000 after purchasing an additional 559,980 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 292.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 623,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 464,495 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $39.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average of $36.21.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $320.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $166,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,794. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMPL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

