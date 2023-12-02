Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,494 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Omnicell worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMCL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,815,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,829,000 after purchasing an additional 537,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,291,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 983,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,731,000 after acquiring an additional 281,305 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 698.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after acquiring an additional 238,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,360,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.98. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $77.14.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $298.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.53 million. On average, analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

