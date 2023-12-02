Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,304 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Boot Barn worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,342,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Boot Barn by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,998,000 after acquiring an additional 86,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,870,000 after acquiring an additional 38,093 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,787,000 after acquiring an additional 342,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 613,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,032,000 after acquiring an additional 98,631 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $78.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.33. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.37.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $374.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.44 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.30.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

