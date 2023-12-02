Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,060 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Albany International worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albany International by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International in the first quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 19.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

AIN stock opened at $88.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.67. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $115.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Albany International had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $281.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Albany International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Albany International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut Albany International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

