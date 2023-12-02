Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,002 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of EVERTEC worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 191.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 274.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 36.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

EVERTEC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $38.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average of $37.08.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

