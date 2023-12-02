Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,181 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Half Sky Capital UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd now owns 518,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,573,000 after acquiring an additional 260,078 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $237,458.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,001.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,836 shares of company stock worth $2,630,720 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Z opened at $43.36 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

