Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,878 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Viavi Solutions worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 32.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 8.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 38,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,104,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $55,002.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,249.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $139,795.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $55,002.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,249.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $8.38 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 838.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.63 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIAV

Viavi Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.