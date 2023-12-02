Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 59.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $69.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.09. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.69 and a 52-week high of $77.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average is $64.86.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $390.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.31 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 6.93%. Analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.