GitLab (GTLB) to Release Earnings on Monday

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 4th. Analysts expect GitLab to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GitLab to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GitLab Stock Up 8.5 %

GitLab stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. GitLab has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GTLB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on GitLab from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on GitLab in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $7,831,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 474,338 shares in the company, valued at $22,863,091.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $7,831,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 701,756 shares of company stock worth $34,216,334 over the last three months. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in GitLab by 37.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in GitLab during the third quarter worth $168,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in GitLab by 61.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in GitLab during the third quarter worth $757,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in GitLab by 44.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 42,430 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

