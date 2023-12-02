Germaine Cota Sells 1,259 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $84,869.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,065.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BILL Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:BILL opened at $68.11 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.99.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). BILL had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $304.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BILL from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. William Blair lowered BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on BILL from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on BILL from $200.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BILL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BILL by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,748,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,383,000 after acquiring an additional 497,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BILL by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,438 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its stake in BILL by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,188 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,964,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in BILL by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,546,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,494,000 after acquiring an additional 723,151 shares in the last quarter.

About BILL

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.