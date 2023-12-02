Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 115,197 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 469,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 115,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $93,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $1,106,339.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,570.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Price Performance

NASDAQ:WING opened at $242.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.54. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $129.46 and a one year high of $243.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.22.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on WING shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Northcoast Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

