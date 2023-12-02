Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,964,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,369 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $95,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 429.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.80. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $67.58.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.77 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 26.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.10 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,790.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 3,459 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $162,607.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.10 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,790.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

