Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,109,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $105,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENSG. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $957,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $108.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.84. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $109.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $940.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.40.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

