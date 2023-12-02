Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,093,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 179,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $94,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 195.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 369.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 43.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 50.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AR. Mizuho cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AR opened at $23.88 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 3.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.16.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

