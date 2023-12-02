Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 656,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,998 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $103,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 39.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Silicon Laboratories from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.88.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 3.5 %

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $109.08 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $194.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $203.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $407,222.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,822.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

