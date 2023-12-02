Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,264,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,030,395 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $104,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 68,732.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,053,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,987,000 after buying an additional 7,043,670 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,398,000 after buying an additional 5,888,998 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 365.6% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,900,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,238,000 after buying an additional 3,062,530 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 126.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,665,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 144.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,406,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTI. Susquehanna boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas cut TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

TechnipFMC Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:FTI opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $22.78.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

